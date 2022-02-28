Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency has decades of experience serving home insurance in Toledo, Montpelier, OH, Sylvania, OH, Bryan, OH, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, and the surrounding areas. While the cost of home insurance coverage varies greatly depending on the policy and carrier, Beck Insurance Agency mentions that there are some ways in which policyholders can put money back in their pocket.



According to Beck Insurance Agency, here are some tips on how policyholders can save money on their home insurance coverage:



- Bundling Home & Auto Insurance - Policyholders can save up to 10% or more on both auto insurance and home insurance policies by purchasing from the same insurance carrier.



- Security System Discounts - Some insurance carriers offer special discounts for policyholders with home security systems. Policyholders should check with their agent to see if these discounts apply to their policy.



- Raising Deductibles - Deductibles are the amount of money that policyholders pay toward their claim. When policyholders raise their deductibles to the highest possible rate, their premium will be reduced.



- Home Upgrades - Making homes resistant to disaster through home upgrades may result in special discounts on home insurance coverage. This includes upgrades such as purchasing storm shutters, new roofing, etc.



