Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2025 --Beck Insurance Agency is proud to serve commercial auto insurance to companies in Defiance, OH, Toledo, OH, Waterville, OH, and the surrounding areas. With the goal of protecting businesses on the go, commercial auto insurance is an essential form of coverage to safeguard companies from a wide range of potential risks.



From accidents and theft, to vandalism and natural disasters, their comprehensive policies ensure that local businesses stay protected on and off the road. According to Beck Insurance Agency, here is what commercial auto insurance covers:



? Liability Coverage - This essential coverage safeguards a business from potential financial ruin in the event of an accident caused by a company vehicle or vehicles. It covers legal fees, medical expenses, and property damage claims incurred by third parties.

? Physical Damage Coverage - This policy helps protect financial investments in a company's commercial fleet. It covers the cost of repairing or replacing a vehicle in the case of accidents, theft, vandalism, or even natural disasters!

? Comprehensive Coverage - Beyond accidents, this type of commercial auto insurance provides a safety net for vehicles against non-collision losses. It can help cover costs associated with theft, vandalism, fire, etc.

? Collision Coverage - This commercial auto insurance is designed to protect company vehicles from damage resulting from collisions with other vehicles or objects. It covers repair or replacement costs, regardless of fault.

? Medical Payments Coverage - Medical payment coverage offers peace of mind by providing funds to cover medical expenses for business owners, employees, and passengers in the event of an accident.



About Beck Insurance Agency



Beck Insurance Agency is proud to be a leading insurance agency serving commercial auto insurance to Defiance, OH, Toledo, OH, Waterville, OH, and the surrounding areas. Understanding that every business is different, they tailor policies to fit the specific needs of each business. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to get a quote on commercial auto insurance today!