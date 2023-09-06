Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2023 --Beck Insurance Agency has several decades of experience serving farm insurance to Grand Rapids, OH, Perrysburg, Maumee, Haskins, Toledo, Otsego, and the surrounding areas. While farm insurance coverage is necessary for commercial farmers in the area, Beck Insurance Agency provides some insight into who does not require comprehensive farm insurance coverage, such as:



Hobby Gardeners & Small Homesteads

People who maintain small, personal gardens or nurture a handful of backyard chickens likely do not need the protection offered by farm insurance. These small-scale projects are typically protected under the umbrella of personal insurance, such as homeowners insurance.



Community Gardens

Community gardeners who tend to their garden for local use do not need farm insurance coverage for their small garden, as these gardens do not fall under the scope of commercial operations.



Farm Market Entrepreneurs

Folks who occasionally set up shop at farmers markets to sell excess garden produce or goods from a modest plot do not typically need farm insurance coverage. If, however, the operation grows and turns into primary source of income, then farm insurance is encouraged.



Farm Landlords

Landowners leasing their property to commercial farmers might not need farm insurance. In this case, the coverage is needed for the leaseholder, the farmer, who should carry their own dedicated farm insurance.



