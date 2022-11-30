Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2022 --Beck Insurance Agency proudly serves business insurance to Toledo, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Wauseon, OH, Maumee, Liberty Center, OH, and the surrounding areas. While business insurance may seem like a simple and straightforward type of coverage, many business owners rush to procure a policy without giving it much thought. This can lead to issues down the line.



The independent agents at Beck Insurance Agency aim to educate their clients on these common business insurance mistakes so they can be avoided:



Cheapest Policy - Choosing the cheapest policy is not the best practice when finding business insurance coverage. Business owners should look for coverage that meets their needs, not the cheapest premium.

Skipping Liability - Small business owners may choose to skip out on general liability protection. This is a mistake, as failure to procure liability insurance can make businesses vulnerable to a wide range of threats. ?

Not Updating - As a business grows and evolves so does its coverage needs. Business owners that fail to update their business insurance policies are not keeping their businesses fully protected.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent family-owned insurance agency serving business insurance in Toledo, Defiance, OH, Perrysburg, Wauseon, OH, Maumee, Liberty Center, OH, and the surrounding areas. Understanding the unique challenges of owning and operating a business, Beck Insurance Agency helps to alleviate the burden of insurance for business owners that want to focus their efforts on the other important aspects of their business.



From commercial car insurance, general liability coverage, workers compensation coverage, and more, Beck Insurance Agency keeps businesses protected from all angles, so they do not have to worry about the potential risks they face.



From mom-and-pop shops to large corporations and everything in between, Beck Insurance Agency provides their clients with the business insurance coverage they require. Visit www.beckinsurance.com to learn more about Beck Insurance Agency and get a business insurance quote!