Regardless of niche, Ohio restaurant owners require property insurance, fire coverage, liability coverage, and worker's compensation insurance to mitigate their risks.



- Property Insurance - Property insurance includes the private property that restaurants own. This may include the contents of the kitchen, chairs, tables, and the property itself. Property insurance covers the expenses it requires to repair or replace damaged/stolen property.



- Fire Coverage - Operating primarily from kitchens, restaurant owners need to purchase fire coverage that reimburses losses caused by kitchen fires.



- Liability Insurance - There are many types of liability insurance plans. The basic principle of these plans is to protect businesses in the event of a lawsuit or accident that can ruin reputations and/or cause financial turmoil.



- Worker's Compensation Insurance - Worker's compensation business insurance is an important and required form of insurance coverage that ensures that employees are taken care of in the event of a workplace accident or incident.



