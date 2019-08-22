Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2019 --Beck Insurance, serving the Toledo communities of Bryan, Defiance, Montpelier, Sylvania, and Waterville is recommending some of the following tips for homeowners preparing their homes for the upcoming fall season. Some of the issues that create fall home insurance claims can be initially prevented with proper preparation.



Northwestern Ohio homeowners are reminded first off to keep gutters clean. Not everyone's favorite task but definitely an issue that could lead to other problems. Roofs are of course designed to drain downward. If something is blocking the downward drain, then water, debris, snow, moisture could start to back up. Where this will backup will lead to can differ for every home but most likely into the attic, crawl space or between walls. What follows next could be interior or structural damage, mold, rot or more. No set schedule exists for cleaning gutters and will eventually need to be established accordingly but twice a year is usually standard. This is especially recommended when surrounded by deciduous trees. Cleaning gutters is also a good time to check the roof for any loose shingles or other issues. Harsh winter storms could blow off any compromised shingles leaving homes vulnerable to further damage.



Creating a 'home fireplan' is also a fall recommendation for home insurance clients. More fires happen during the fall and winter months than any other time. Homeowners should do a fire audit of their own house including inspecting all outlets and smoke detectors. Flashlights and fire extinguishers should be placed at regular intervals throughout the home where residents know to find them. Any candles, space heaters or other potential incendiary device should only be allowed after all potential hazards, such as flammable linens, have been removed.



Beck Insurance is also recommending residents investigate automation through digital connections. A number of different systems are available, usually labeled as "smart" that can automate temperatures, lights and more through phones or preprogramming. Lowering the thermostat during the night can not only save on energy costs but can potentially cut down on home insurance premium costs too. While setting up automation, homeowners should also look into adding security cameras. Increases of theft by "porch pirates" during season holidays can be avoided by having a clearly visible camera. Additional security devices may also help in lowering premiums.



Fall preparation isn't just cost savings, it's also very comforting. A leaking roof during a thunderstorm, evacuation from a burning house or a robbery can be devastating. Preventive measure can go a long way in providing peace of mind.



About Beck Insurance Agency

Beck Insurance Agency is an independent agency and has been a trusted source of home insurance for over 70 years. The independent agency serves the Northwestern Ohio community including Bryan OH, Defiance OH, Montpelier OH, Sylvania OH, Toledo, and Waterville OH. For more information, please visit www.beckinsurance.com.