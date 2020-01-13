Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2020 --Beck Insurance has experience serving communities of Bryan OH, Defiance OH, Sylvania OH, Toledo, Waterville OH, and Wauseon OH. With quality life insurance plans, Beck Insurance offers various life insurance coverage options.



Everyone with dependents should have at least a basic form of life insurance coverage. Life insurance can alleviate the financial burden that providers leave behind after they pass away. But not all life insurance plans are the same. There are various life insurance policies that are tailored to fit your specific financial needs and lifestyle.



Term life insurance policies are a short-term, 30-year policy that converts pre-paid premiums into death benefits for your beneficiaries. After the 30 year expiration, term life insurance policies are no longer viable.



Whole life insurance, on the other hand, has a death benefit and a cash value. With a portion of your premium going into a tax-deferred savings account, your policy's cash value will grow over time, giving your beneficiaries a more stable permanent financial security.



Universal life insurance is similar to a whole life insurance policy in the fact that premiums go towards cash value and the death benefit. However, policyholders can change premiums and death benefit amounts without changing their policy over time, providing you with the ability to change your requirements as the years go on.



Permanent life insurance is a form of umbrella insurance that covers several different life insurance aspects. With benefits that last as long as you pay premiums, your permanent life insurance has a cash value and you have the freedom to stop paying at any time.



Beck Insurance knows the value of various life insurance options. Not all people require the same amount of coverage or can afford long-term plans, which is why Beck Insurance offers a wide range of life insurance coverage options such as; permanent life, whole life, term life, universal life, and more.



