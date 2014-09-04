Lombok, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --If someone would like to earn money from their hobby or just start a new carrier and forget about the 9 till 5 office job? These courses, PADI IDC Gili Islands Indonesia, give them the opportunity to learn the necessary skills to be able to work with students, lead dives, get experience on boats and much more in a fun and exciting environment; maybe get a fulltime job somewhere in the tropics in Indonesia waters.



Dive Resort Oceans 5 is a premier PADI 5 Star IDC Dive Center located on Gili Air, Gili Islands, Indonesia. Totally self-contained, fully equipped, dedicated to diver training and setting very high standards in customer service. All diver training is done to PADI’s 5* level. Divers and instructor candidates can be sure that their training will be done at the highest standard. Instructor Development Courses and Instructor Examination (IDC& IE) take place every month upon their desire at Oceans 5. The IDC Staff of Oceans 5 have a 100% success rate in Indonesia. Every candidate Oceans 5 prepared for the Instructor Exam, not only have passed, but stood out from the crowd as the most prepared, most thoroughly trained.



Oceans 5 dive resort has 2 PADI Course Directors, Platinum Course Director Camille Lemmens and Owner of Oceans 5 Sander Buis. Oceans 5 has also an experienced team of PADI Master and IDC Staff Instructors to help you during the PADI IDC.



What is a Scuba Instructor?



The role of the scuba instructor is vitally important - instructors are ambassadors, delivering enlightened and innovative scuba instruction to those wishing to learn to dive. People put their trust in the instructor and instructor teach them to breathe underwater for the first time! It is an exciting and rewarding career - but it is also a responsibility not to be taken lightly. Once qualified as a diving instructor the candudate can work all over the world. As an instructor can supplement your income and teach part time or follow a full time in exotic locations - the choice is yours. If you have a passion for diving and believe it is crucial people receive the best instruction, then this program can give you the skills to deliver.



During the PADI Instructor Development program the dive instructor candidates will learn the PADI System of diver education, standards and procedures, effective academic teaching presentations, teaching in confined water, conducting open water training dives and additional related topics.

After successful completion of the IDC, candidates must successfully complete the PADI Instructor Examination (IE). Candidates will be evaluated on dive theory, academic teaching, confined-water (pool) teaching, open-water teaching and general diving skills and professionalism.



As a PADI Open Water Scuba Instructor they can conduct the entire range of PADI experience programs and PADI diver programs, from Open Water Diver through Divemaster (except for specialties and PADI Emergency First Responder, which require specific Specialty Diver Instructor and Emergency First Responder® Instructor ratings).



After successfully completing the PADI IDC and IE, the PADI IDC candidates receive a certification card and certificate denoting this rating. They’ll also become a member of PADI and receive benefits, including the ability to purchase professional liability insurance (which may be required to conduct some activities).



How long will it take?



It takes 10 days. Take Some of Your IDC Online - save more time for diving!



Where can I go from here?



PADI Specialty Instructors have the best of both worlds. Not only have earned the qualifications to conduct main stream dive programs such as the PADI Open Water Diver, Advanced, Rescue Diver and Divemaster programs, but they can also conduct PADI Specialty Diver programs.