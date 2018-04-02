Become a More Efficient Bike Commuter with the Convertible Bike Briefcase from Two Wheel Gear

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2018 --The Convertible Bike Briefcase, the world's most organized bike briefcase from Vancouver cycling lifestyle brand, Two Wheel Gear, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The Convertible Bike Briefcase is the perfect hybrid bag for digital nomads on the go. Capable of quickly converting between a pannier and briefcase in a matter of seconds; the bag is designed specially for professionals that bike to work. It doesn't look, function or carry like any other pannier on the market.



"The goal was to create an organized multi-modal bag for biking to the office, traveling and living like a digital nomad," says founder Reid Hemsing on the inspiration behind the project. "When I was working a corporate job, I was biking to work and changing into a suit. While I was changing in the locker room, I would always have half-naked guys toweling off out of the shower asking me about the homemade bags I was making and using in the change room. I knew there was a real need for design specific solutions for people that were biking to work."



The Convertible Bike Briefcase is smartly organized, weatherproof design features padded protection for a 17" laptop, four separate pocket sections, fully adjustable, zip-away mounting system and comes with removable padded shoulder strap and monsoon ready rain cover.



The smart, hybrid design allows wearers to quickly move from working out of the coffee shop, plane or office. It meets all carry-on standards and the briefcase lower strap conveniently connects around a rolling luggage's retractable handle. The briefcase handles loop over the top to securely fasten it to the suitcase.



"All of our products centre around the goal of more people biking to work. It is simply the best way to travel to and from the office from an employee, employer, environmental and economic perspective. Everybody wins," adds Hemsing. "You are seeing huge 'bike to work' incentive programs and social movements popping up all over the world. We feel that we are the brand paving the way with gear specifically made for biking to work."



The Convertible Bike Briefcase from Two Wheel Gear is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2uBbnHq



About Two Wheel Gear

Two Wheel Gear started with a borrowed sewing machine and a little help from the mother-in-law in 1999. In 2010, Reid Hemsing started creating the brand to serve bike commuters around the world. In 2014 the company's mission went full force. Two Wheel Gear continues to design and create the highest quality, speciality gear for professionals that wisely choose to commute by bike.



For more information on Two Wheel Gear please visit https://www.twowheelgear.com.