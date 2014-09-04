Lombok, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --How to become a PADI Divemaster or PADI Instructor is an interesting question. Oceans 5 Dive Center is the place for everyone who is interested in becoming a professional PADI instructor. Oceans 5 and IDC Gili Islands conduct once a month PADI IDCs at the beautiful island Gili Air, Gili Islands, Indonesia.



Oceans 5 Dive Resort is a PADI Career Development Center (CDC) and is the only dive center on the Gili Islands where divers can add the Reef Check Eco Diver Course and the Disabled Divers International (DDI) to their internships. Oceans 5 is educating their dive professionals to a different level. Oceans is doesn't standardized the courses, Oceans 5 gives something extra to the divemaster and instructor candidates.



What does Reef Check stands for?



The Reef Check Foundation is an international non-profit organization dedicated to conservation of two ecosystems: tropical coral reefs and California rocky reefs. Reef Check goals are to: educate the public about the value of reef ecosystems and the current crisis affecting marine life; to create a global network of volunteer teams trained in Reef Check's scientific methods who regularly monitor and report on reef health; to facilitate collaboration that produces ecologically sound and economically sustainable solutions; and to stimulate local community action to protect remaining pristine reefs and rehabilitate damaged reefs worldwide.



Reef Check has received international environmental awards for its work, and is the United Nations' official community-based reef monitoring program. Oceans 5 believes education sets the foundation for awareness and that awareness is the first step of many towards change.



Where does Disabled Divers International (DDI) stands for?



Disabled Divers International (DDI) is a non-profit organization, with the aim to promote, develop and conduct disabled scuba diving training programs for professional and non-professional students. The DDI program adds a new layer on top of the existing diver training, allowing individuals who have difficulties fulfilling all requirements and standards to experience diving safely with modifications and enhancements to their training and or equipment.



DDI professional training adds to the diving professional a new set of tools and knowledge to train disabled divers safely and certify their students as a scuba diver, with varied levels of limitations depending on the student’s ability to perform program requirements and standards.



About Oceans 5

Oceans 5 offers both programs to divemasters and instructors in their internships. Oceans 5 supports the Oceans CleanUp program, Reef Check, Project Aware and Shark Guardian. Oceans 5 is a dive shop that is very known about the passion about the environment