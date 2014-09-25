Bed Bug Heat Treatment Company Environmental Heat Solutions Brings Peace of Mind to DMV Area

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Washington, D.C., and the surrounding area have ranked again as one of the most bed bug infested cities in the United States. In 2012, Washington, D.C., was ranked the sixth most infested city in the country, marking its steady advancement in the wrong direction; a previous study ranked the city at number eight. Environmental Heat Solutions is the company many D.C. residents turn to when faced with an infestation.



“Bed bugs can destroy a family’s sense of well-being for months,” said a representative from Environmental Health Solutions. The psychological effects of bed bugs are considered to be the most damaging aspect of an infestation. Victims of bed bugs suffering from pre-existing mental illnesses report their symptoms are often exacerbated by the infestation. Acute stress, anxiety, and depression are all common when a person feeling getting rid of bed bugs is impossible.



The problem can become even worse than that. “Suicide as a result of a bed bug infestation is unfortunately not unheard of,” says Environmental Heat Solutions’ representative. “People feel hopeless, like their home is no longer their own. They panic, and feel they can never escape from the often unseen infestation.” Environmental Heat Solutions doesn’t use the traditional method of pesticides to eliminate bed bugs. “Bed bugs today are resistant to chemicals,” said the representative. “Pesticides can’t be relied upon to take out an infestation. That’s why we use bed bug heat treatment.”



Bed bug adults, larva, and eggs are destroyed when the temperature reaches 120 degrees. The heat treatments offered by Environmental Heat Solutions are non-toxic to humans. “After a heat treatment, a family can go back into their home right away,” says the representative. “Our methods are more effective and safer for humans than pesticides. They’re also better for the environment.”



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: To help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are Washington, D.C. Metro Area’s bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment to be the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly and with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation with the desire to inform anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations. For more information, please visit: http://www.greenbedbugsolutions.com.