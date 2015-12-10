Bed Bug Heat Treatment: Why It Is a Plus to American Families Battling with Bed Bugs

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2015 --Every year, millions of Americans are affected by the menace of bed bugs. With the number set to increase in the foreseeable future, Environmental Heat Solutions has embraced the task of educating individuals on how to effectively use heat to treat bed bugs. Heat treatment is fast emerging as a green and practical treatment approach and is quickly being adopted by many. "We do not only aim to treat bed bugs, but we also aim at doing so in an environmentally friendly way through heat treatment." These are the words of Bobby Anderson, President of Environmental Heat Solutions Inc, speaking on the advantage of heat treatment. Heat treatment entails getting the interior level of heat in a house to a level that bedbugs cannot survive. Sometimes it might be impossible to sight bedbugs and their eggs. Heat treatment hunts them down in the deepest of their hideout places and exterminates them.



How it is done: one needs a heater installed at home, and a professional to guide through the treatment and ensure the process is safe and effective. Once everything is in place, the house will be exposed to around 140 F for two hours. Bobby Anderson adds that "Bedbugs thrive at a temperature of 70?F and exposing them to double their 'room temperature' is simply a trap to kill them."



Heat treatment has not become a popular method overnight. There are several reasons that have made the method a family favorite in America. They include:



- Heat treatment has been proven to be safe; unlike other methods that expose one to worrying levels of chemical levels, heat treatment does not. Once the hours of treatment are over, one can safely return to the house.



- Heat treatment leaves no residue; some methods such as powder and spray leave residue behind which is unhealthy. Of course, heat treatment will get items quite hot but they will cool down after a while.



Finally, while using heat treatment to exterminate bed bugs, it is important that all rooms in the house are heated. A recent finding has shown that if rooms are partially heated, bed bugs will crawl right back in.



