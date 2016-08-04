Bed Bug Pandemic: Is There a Solution Getting Rid of Bedbugs?

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2016 --It may often not seem like it, but complete removal of bedbugs from a home is a real possibility. Heat treatment has proven itself capable of eradicating both bedbugs and their eggs. It is being reported that Heat treatment is, by all means, the best alternative to a chemical treatment- which most bedbugs are resistant to in any case.



Heat treatment is faster than its chemical alternative. The temperature of the home is raised to a level that no bed bug or bed bug egg can survive. The temperature range to reach has to be just right and must be sustained in that bracket for the period of treatment. Temperature eradication of bedbugs is highly influenced by the area's natural environment.



Environmental Heat Solutions Inc. has also come up with TEMP-AIR Thermal Remediation, an electric heat treatment method that uses thermostats to regulate a room's temperature to kill bedbugs. The process has to be monitored by a professional from a distance. The house has to be regularly treated over a period of one to two weeks.



Using bed bug bombs or foggers to do the job may seem like a cost-effective alternative to getting rid of bedbugs, but it rarely, if ever does the job. Most research has found insecticides to be highly ineffective when dealing with bedbugs, since bedbugs are usually resistant to them and if they aren't already, whatever bed bug that is able to hide from the chemicals will start a new generation of resistant bed bugs.



The sprays do not penetrate the tiny cracks where most bedbugs hide. Aerosol can spray can prove hazardous to ones health if incorrectly used. The spray is flammable and can cause a lot of damage if handled by a child. It is recommended not to try and be the hero by trying to kill bedbugs. Rather save time & effort and let the professionals take care of it.



About Environmental Heat Solutions

