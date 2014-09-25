Bed Bugs Overwhelming the DMV Area - Environmental Heat Solutions Fights Back

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Bed bugs are on the rise in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding states of Virginia and Maryland. As of 2012, D.C. ranked number six on a list of the most infested cities in the country. While still not as bad as New York City, D.C.’s problem seems to be growing.



Getting rid of bed bugs has become increasingly difficult for a variety of reasons, according to a representative from Environmental Heat Solutions. Over-the-counter solutions to bed bugs may once have been effective, but studies show they do not work today. This is likely a result of bed bugs’ high ability to develop resistance to pesticides. Additionally, the pest is notoriously difficult to eradicate as a result of its propensity to hide in hard to reach places. Bed bugs can also remain dormant without feeding for a very long time; some claim an infested mattress can be dangerous for well over a year.



Bed bugs have also become highly resistant to chemicals used by professional exterminators. This is why Environmental Heat Solutions offers a different approach to eliminating an infestation: bed bug heat treatment. “By evenly raising the temperature in someone’s home to 120 degrees, our heat treatments kill all adult and juvenile bed bugs, as well as their eggs,” said a representative from Environmental Heat Solutions.



“Our treatments are safer and more effective than pesticide treatments,” said the spokesperson. “Heat treatment for bed bugs only takes a few hours and completely eliminates any infestation. It is also completely safe for humans, as it uses no chemicals.”



A bed bug infestation is easiest to eliminate if it’s caught early. “We also offer canine detection services to determine if an infestation is present,” said the spokesperson.



“Bed bugs are a problem, but they don’t have to be a disaster,” the spokesperson said. “At Environmental Heat Solutions, we prioritize getting people back to their normal lives as quickly as possible, with no more worrying about bed bugs.”



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: To help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are Washington, D.C. Metro Area’s bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment to be the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly and with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation with the desire to inform anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations.



For more information, please visit: http://www.greenbedbugsolutions.com/