Bed Bugs Plague Wilmerding, PA, as Residents Rush to Figure out What to Do About the Pesky Problem

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/14/2015 --The residents of a housing development in Wilmerding, PA, are being scarred for life over the pesky problem of bed bugs. What's worse is that the residents believe that the Housing and Redevelopment Authority isn't doing enough to handle the issue. Residents are being eaten alive in their own homes while they sleep, and they are demanding a response from the authorities who run these developments.



Residents are quickly learning what to do when bed bugs are suspected, and they are discovering when it's time to call in a professional extermination company. Many residents have received information from the housing authority on bed bug prevention and identification, such as indicators that bed bugs have, in fact, moved in.



These indicators include searching under the mattress, behind picture frames, in baseboards, behind any peeling or cracked wallpaper or carpet, and any excessively moist areas. The pests can be recognized by the marking and smell they leave, too. The markings will be tiny, rust colored marks on the mattress and furniture, and the smell will be a sweet, musty one, much like the syrup used to make sodas.



If these issues are recognized or a bed bug is found, it's time to call the professionals to handle the issue. While there are preventative measures that can be taken, once they have hitchhiked their way into the home, they are very difficult to remove. Bobby Anderson, President of Environmental Heat Solutions, Inc., states that "bed bugs are best killed by heat. The building as a whole must be heated to very high temperatures to ensure the bugs and their eggs are completely eradicated from the home."



The Wilmerding Housing and Redevelopment Authority has stated that they are using heat coupled with other anti-pest devices, however, it's likely that they are only heating one unit at a time. The bed bugs will simply "move out" of that unit then move right back in again. The building as a whole must be heated, followed by preventative measures to ensure the pests do not return back into the home.



