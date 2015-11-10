Bedigami Makes Moving Easy with 100% Sustainable, Recyclable Cardboard Bedroom Set

Albany, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2015 --Bedigami, the first ever 100% Eco-Friendly, Sustainable, Recyclable Cardboard Bedroom Set, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring their project to life.



Bedigami, a creation of Nest Bedding, is a brand new way to furnish the bedroom. Creative, imaginative, affordable, and super simple to assemble- Bedigami is the future of furniture.



"We set out to create a furniture set that is designed for the way people live today; mobile and on the move," said Christian Alexander, co-founder of Bedigami.



Using 2007 ACS data, it is estimated that a person in the United States can expect to move 11.7 times in their lifetime, based upon the current age structure and average rates and allowing for no more than one move per single year.



Most furniture was created to be bought and used for a lifetime and then passed down. However, no one wants to move furniture 11.7 times in their lives, so they turn to companies like IKEA. The kind of furniture that is difficult to assemble and made out of non-Eco-friendly glues and particle board. In other words- a hassle to move.



The Bedigami Platform Bed was designed to hold up to 1000 pounds of weight and measures 10.5 inches off the ground. It is assembled simply through folding. No tools required. No glues, no adhesives. And when it's time to move, take it apart, put it back in the box, and re-assemble it at a new location. The Bedigami Night Stand /Storage Cube (drawers sold separately) was also designed for versatility; easily able to transform into 4 different options; 2 drawer, 1 drawer, 1 shelf, or no drawer.



The Bedigami Platform Bed is available in Twin/Twin XL, Queen, and King sizes. Each platform bed includes 8 drawers underneath for additional storage, adding a sleek look while also blending functionality with added stability.



The Bedigami Bed starts at $189 on Kickstarter with larger sizes available at an additional cost.



The Bedigami Bedroom Furniture Set is now live and available for purchase on Kickstarter.



About Bedigami, From Nest Bedding

Nest Bedding is known for legendary customer service, unique American made products and great prices. They feature a full line of organic and natural, AFFORDABLE bedding such as organic sheet sets, organic blankets, or- ganic pillows, organic duvet covers, and the best selection of organic bedding in the bay area. They carry the famous Bed in a Box memory foam mattresses from BedInABox.com and the affordable, long lasting Nest Bedding Mattress line of mattresses, hand-crafted in the USA, such as The Love Bed and The Alexander Signature Select.



Featuring organic, natural and certified bedding and mattresses, presented in a low-overhead business model, and hosted by helpful, non-pushy and just darn nice, well-trained humans, Nest Bedding is the little engine that could against the mountain of high pressure, big name mattress brands. Nest Bedding proudly represents brands and products produced by Americans, good quality and even better pricing.



