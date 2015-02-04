Bee Academic Expands Tutoring Services to Downey, Montebello and Whittier, CA

Cerritos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2015 --Bee Academic Tutoring, located in Los Angeles and Orange County, is a family owned and operated company. The company offers private in-home tutoring services and it originally covers the cities of Long Beach, Lakewood, Cerritos, Bellflower, Downey, Buena Park and Fullerton. Recent expansion has opened opportunities for the company to offer tutoring services in the cities of Downey, Montebello and Whittier, CA. The company offers in-home tutoring and has available tutors for all K-12 subjects including Math, English, Science, History, Spanish as well as standardized tests. The clients can either choose to be tutored at home or in another specified location of their choosing. The advantage of one-on-one tutoring is that the students are not tied to a contract and they can choose the schedule that is convenient for them.



Aside from in-home tutoring, the company also offers other services such as online tutoring, home schooling and college prep tutoring. Online tutoring is available on all K-12 subjects. The student and the teacher can connect online through various platforms including Skype, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting and Facetime. College prep tutoring includes assistance in the following areas:college essays and writing samples, study skills, time management, learning about schools and their academic programs, organizing their college applications, telephone or e-mail follow-up skills, navigating the college administrative system, exploring financial aid options and scholarships.



Tutors hired by Bee Academic needs to have at least two years teaching or one-on-one tutoring experience. Tutors employed by the company all possess a Bachelor's Degree, have teaching credentials, and/or work in an applied field, and are thoroughly interviewed and screened. The company runs a background check on each of them for the client's assurance. Clients may purchase services online and pay through Paypal.



For further information regarding Bee Academics and the services they offer, visit their website at http://www.beeacademictutoring.com/



The business is located at 2286 E. Carson St #323Long Beach, CA 90807. For more information, call 562-421-3272 or email them at press@beeacademictutoring.com