Bee Academic Tutoring Expands Service Areas to Include Other Parts in LA and Orange County

Cerritos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --Parents and students who are looking for tutoring services in LA and Orange County will be delighted to know that Bee Academic Tutoring has recently expanded its service areasto include other parts of LA and Orange County. The private in-home tutoring center is family-owned and operated, providing tutoring services on several subjects that includes math, science, history, English, Spanish and other languages. They are operating in the LA area covering multiple cities that include Cerritos, Irvin and Long Beach. Recently, they’ve expanded their service areas to accommodate more clients that are in need of private home tutors. They provide one on one tutoring, homeschool curriculum and college prep tutoring. The company is also happy to announce the expansion of their online tutoring services. Bee Academic Tutoring offers online tutoring services for all subjects and grades K to 12, including math, English, science, SAT and college preparation. The online tutorial sessions can be done over Skype, Google Hangouts, GoToMeeting or FaceTime. A student is also allowed to send specific educational material to be used during the tutoring session.



Tutoring services are ideal for students who are struggling to cope in a classroom environment. Private in home tutors provide focused and in depth teaching in contrast to a conventional classroom setup. It also is easier for the student to express himself in a private setting than in a classroom. Another benefit in hiring a private tutoring service is that the student’s learning progress is closely observed. A tutor can effectively encourage learning and promote interest to the subject. But before availing a tutoring service, it is important to check the teaching background of the tutor. Only a professional tutor can provide tutoring services especially on technical subjects. As stated on their website, Bee Academic Tutoring believes that it is important to makequality tutors accessible to students who want to achieve higher academic goals.



About Bee Academic Tutoring

Bee Academic Tutoring is a private in-home tutoring center that caters to home in the LA and Orange County area. Their address is 13337 South St, Cerritos, CA 90703. Their phone number is 562-421-3272. Visit their website, beeacademictutoring.com, for more details about their services.