Bee Cave Eye Clinic Introduces New Digital Phoropter Tool for More Precise Vision Testing

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2014 --As part of an ongoing effort to offer patients the most precise vision testing available today, Master Eye Associates is introducing a new instrument that makes it possible for optometrists to measure subtle and acute differences down to one-hundredth of a degree. Under the guidance of an experienced eye doctor, a digital phoropter tool will all but eliminate the guesswork behind determining a patient’s corrective lens prescription. The optometrists at Master Eye Associates have always been ahead of the curve when it comes to vision testing technology.



In many cases, digital phoropter technology can be more efficient and accurate than older manual technology. For three out of four patients, using a digital phoropter cuts one of the more time consuming parts of a vision test down to about 30 seconds. This might appeal to anyone who’s started second guessing themselves about half-way through the “clearer now … or clearer now” portion of an eye exam.



Patients with irregular corneas, however, may still require manual testing. This is one of the reasons why having an experienced doctor who knows how to administer a vision test and interpret the results is always necessary. Master Eye Associates is an example of an eye care practice that embraces new technology, but still understands the fundamentals of how vision testing works.



About Master Eye Associates

Master Eye Associates provides eye care services in Bee Cave, TX, a city about 15 miles west of Austin. They also have locations in Austin, Round Rock and Cedar Park. In addition to vision testing, Master Eye offers general eye exams, LASIK surgery, and a full range of diagnostic services for figuring out the root cause of eye disease, discomfort, or dryness. Go to http://www.mastereyeassociates.com for a full list of services.