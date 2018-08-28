Beech Esthetics and Spa Now Providing Collagen Needling

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2018 --Beech Esthetics and Spa, known as one of the best facial and skin care spas in Fort Lauderdale, today announced the immediate availability of microneedling, an advanced esthetic treatment. Also known as dry needling, collagen needling and percutaneous collagen induction (PCI), Microneedling increases collagen and elastin production. It is used for treatment of acne scarring, wrinkles, hypertrophic scarring and hypopigmentation.



"Microneedling is simply the use of a specialized pen that penetrates the stratum corneum," said Jenette Zubero, owner of Beech Spa and a Licensed Esthetician. "These microscopic pricks cause a wound response in the skin which, in turn, causes collagen and elastin production. The result is beautifully rejuvenated skin." She added, "Microneedling is a highly sought-after treatment because of the instant and lasting results it provides."



Beech Spa offers a wide range of esthetic and body treatments.



Beech Spa

3000 N Federal Hwy, Suite 5B

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306



For further information visit beechspa.com or call 954-895-4005.