Edmond, OK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2016 --For parents of children of any age struggling with the devastating disease of addiction, BEEN THERE: Life Lessons from Parents of Addicted Children is a great newly-released resource. This new book contains real-life stories written by 15 parents, who have learned the hard way how to deal with a child's addiction. Writing these stories was not an easy task for these parents. Many of the words in this book were written through tears as raw emotional memories were brought back. But despite the pain of their journey, each of these authors shared the same goal – to bring hope and comfort to anyone else on this path. In addition to these inspiring stories, this book also contains helpful resources and inspirational tools.



Addiction affects families from …



- All social-economic levels,

- Degreed or non-degreed,

- All races and nationalities,

- People who are religious or the non-religious,

- Married or divorced parents,

- People living in big cities and small communities.



Real-life stories written in their own words by parents who have lived with addicted children, shared in an effort to enlighten, support and give hope to other parents dealing with the extreme challenges of living with an addicted child. The parents believe that reading the stories of other families who are dealing with, or who have dealt with addiction will offer families some direction, hope and comfort.



About BEEN THERE: Life Lessons from Parents of Addicted Children

It bears repeating that addiction is a disease that impacts at least one in ten families. There are no economic or social indicators that determine who will be affected by this disease. This book shares the journeys of families who have lived with addiction and their struggles to survive the impact of this disease both emotionally and financially.



BEEN THERE Life Lessons from Parents of Addicted Children (eBook version) available on Amazon: amzn.to/1QjXr5o



Paperback version NOW available at: https://www.createspace.com/6103975



Contact:

Next Chapter Press

Edmond, OK

editors@nextchapter.press