Before You Pack, Get with a YowEXPERT

One of the newest social travel networks to hit cyberspace has recently unveiled its newest service. YowEXPERT is the latest feature of YowTRIP.com, the free platform launched last September that connects its members with other travelers around the world.



YowEXPERT allows travel enthusiasts to gain expert, insider tips about destinations that interest them, from people who know those places really well and think they are worth a visit. Whether it's their native city, their current residence, or simply one of their favorite travel spots, YowEXPERTS can give interested travelers the lowdown on the places they love to be—why they should go, what they should know beforehand, what they must see and do, and prompt answers to travelers' questions.



"YowTRIP's goal is to promote cultural exchange by putting world travelers in touch with each other," explains founder Felipe Coimbra. "YowEXPERT will enable more communication between people who know a place well—oftentimes residents—and people who wish to experience it."



In addition to using travel plan matching capabilities to connect people going to the same places simultaneously, finding people who are willing to host travelers at their homes, and bringing together people with similar travel interests who'd like to plan a trip together, YowTRIP also allows travel buffs to add blogs, photos and videos to their YowTRIP profile as they travel, so that family and friends can follow along. They can also share their upcoming trips via a widget on their own website.



YowEXPERT is testament to Coimbra's constant effort to expand and enhance YowTRIP's features and increase its user base.



"By providing this new service, YowTRIP hopes to help travelers find better and more meaningful information about their next vacation spot," he adds, "while establishing valuable connections and meeting interesting people along the way."

