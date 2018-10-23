Beginners Will Find a Valuable New Resource in NamasteHealingCrystals.com

Goldsborough, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Wendy is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new online venture, https://NamasteHealingCrystals.com. Customers searching for one-stop shop to begin their journey will enjoy the wide selection of healing crystals and other products to help release negative energy, energize and more. The array of stones offered on the website includes individual gemstones, one-pound mixed bags and beautiful sets. Novices can shop simple and elegant beginner sets as well as gift sets for friends and family, including chakra palm stones and wands, pendulums and much more. In aromatherapy, customers will find a variety of scents for many different purposes, like cleansing, harmonizing and energizing energies. Customers looking for jewelry will discover stone bracelets and pendants, as well as exquisite pewter necklace and earrings sets.



NamasteHealingCrystals.com was launched in May 2018 with the ambition of becoming a valuable resource for amateurs that are looking for quality stones, aromatherapy and jewelry to enhance their home and their lives. Wendy has been interested in the unique healing properties of stones since she was fourteen years old and combed the Arizona desert for interesting stones. Keeping specific stones in special spaces in her home provides Wendy with energy or relaxation, and she knows that these benefits are helpful to anyone looking to better connect with gemstones' natural properties.



As NamasteHealingCrystals.com continues to grow and mature, customers will be able to shop for educational materials on the metaphysical properties of stones and more, including reference books and DVDs. In addition to educational products, stone lovers will also be able to shop an even larger selection of stones sets for beginners, large stones and aromatherapy.



To complement the main website, Wendy has also launched a blog at https://NamasteHealingBlog.com. Customers can browse product reviews, tips and tricks and new product updates to help them with their purchasing decisions.



NamasteHealingCrystals.com is owned and operated by Wendy, a Marine veteran and web entrepreneur.



