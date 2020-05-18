Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd Protecting Airports from Drones

Warszawa, Poland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2020 --Living in the modern world, we all understand how deeply UAVs and drones penetrate our everyday lives. We deliver packages or shoot wedding videos with drones; furthermore children play with drones. Finally, drone operators are not always responsible people and still do not understand all the risks of using drones near the airports.



Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd, a company specializing in protecting aircrafts from birds and drones, pays great attention to the problem of uncontrolled and dangerous use of drones near the takeoff strips of civilian airports.



According to the information of manufacturers of the most civil passenger airplanes, the modern aircraft engines are designed to resist the hit of small birds. However, drones are much heavier than birds; the drones are made not only of plastic, but also of very hard metal, and unlike birds they can damage the engines and windshields of the aircrafts and endanger the aircrafts. Therefore, it is impossible and dangerous to completely deny the risk of the drones slapping into the aeroengines on the take-off and landing.



Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd introduces automated systems for detecting UAVs and drones near the airports and integrated systems for suppressing control of UAVs and drones. Using powerful microwave pulses, such systems perturb the drone control channel before approaching the dangerous areas of the airports, and such UAVs and drones lose control and fall before reaching the boundaries of the hazardous areas.



The system for suppressing UAVs and drones is certified by the Civil Aviation Administration and is absolutely safe for the aircrafts and does not perturb the operation of the aircraft systems. The system can be deployed at any aerodrome in any climatic zone since all modules of the system are tight and moisture-proof and also designed to operate both in winter temperatures as well as in hot climates.



Many modern airports in Europe and Asia are already installing similar security systems to protect airport runways from UAVs and drones. The products offered by Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd are currently important and necessary in the market and meet all modern standards and requirements.



The experience of Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd in the supply, installation, commissioning, adjustment, integration of automatic drone suppression systems for airports allows us to solve multifaceted and demanding tasks achieving the best results.



Bel Trading & Consulting Ltd is ready to cooperate in this field with both equipment manufacturers and system consumers and customers.