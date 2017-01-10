Belinda Jewelz Launches Exclusive New Designer Collection

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --Belinda Jewelz is a New York based jewelry company that specializes in fashion forward jewelry. The new designer collection from Belinda Jewelz features .925 Sterling Silver, 14K Gold, and Swarovski crystals.



With Valentine's Day around the corner, people are looking for eye-catching jewelry gifts to please their loved ones. Belinda Jewelz wanted to deliver a collection that was not only fashionable and well-handcrafted but also in affordable price point. The latest collection features Sterling Silver pieces, accented by Gold and Swarovski crystals. The latest collection has pieces as low as $97 and has earrings, pendants, and rings available to meet everyone's particular tastes and style. For those who prefer more colorful stones, the company also has a Semi-Precious and Birthstone collection. The company specializes in Natural and synthetic gemstones.



The company believes in providing fashion forward jewelry that catches the eye, but they also understand that good fashion doesn't need to be unaffordable.



"We live and breathe fashion here at Belinda Jewelz," says company spokesperson. "We are fortunate enough to work in the heart of New York City, the fashion capital of the world! We set style here and all of our pieces reflect that New York sensibility and elegance. We are proud of our latest collection and hope that everyone can find a piece that they enjoy."



Belinda Jewelz has a fantastic in-house product development team in New York that is always creating fresh, new jewelry items for people.



For more information please visit: www.belindajewelz.com



About Belinda Jewelz

Belinda Jewelz provides the most fashionable jewelry products in the market directly from the source. Located in the heart of New York, the fashion capital of the world allows us to develop creative new styles of jewelry.



By controlling product development, manufacturing and distribution they bring fashion jewelry to people at an affordable price. All products are developed in New York.



They foster a culture of creativity in jewelry development. They create jewelry on current and future fashion trends.



Belinda Jewelz is a privately held company launched in 2016.



Media Contact:

Address: 14 Wall Street, 20th floor, New York, NY, 10005

Press Inquiries – info@belindajewelz.com