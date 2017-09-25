Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection: For the Adventurous Thrill-Seeker

Skull jewelry has an especially intimidating quality with many cultural meanings, from ancient mythical representations to modern gothic style. Blurring the boundaries between life and death, the Skull Collection at Belinda Jewelz reflects all these themes and more.
New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --With Halloween right around the corner, the Skull Collection – made up of sterling silver rings and necklaces – is the perfect way to express a little extra spookiness. Of course, the Skull Collection at Belinda Jewelz is more than just a one-time Halloween accessory. The unique imagery of these jewelry pieces is adaptable to a variety of personal styles.
Every item in the Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection is made from the highest quality sterling silver. The Serpentine Skull Ring features a beautiful snake coiled around the skull, baring its fangs. This piece combines a rough-and-tough visual style with the complex symbolism of death and immortality. If one is looking for a simpler accessory, the Skull and Shield Ring is the way to go. A three-dimensional skull stands out from an articulated cobblestone shield.
Timeless in its simplicity, this skull ring is a modern classic. The Glittering Skull Ring, studded with black Cubic Zirconia, is the perfect choice for anyone who prefers a touch of glitz and glamour.
About The Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection
The Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection elevates gothic and biker jewelry from pre-conceived notions of cheap baubles to high-fashion designer accessories, reflecting modern standards in the jewelry industry. Whether male or female, inspired by glamorous rock stars or a life on the wild side, the Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection has something to suit any lifestyle.
To see the full Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection, visit https://www.belindajewelz.com/products/collections/mens/.