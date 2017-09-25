Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection: For the Adventurous Thrill-Seeker

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2017 --With Halloween right around the corner, the Skull Collection – made up of sterling silver rings and necklaces – is the perfect way to express a little extra spookiness. Of course, the Skull Collection at Belinda Jewelz is more than just a one-time Halloween accessory. The unique imagery of these jewelry pieces is adaptable to a variety of personal styles.



Every item in the Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection is made from the highest quality sterling silver. The Serpentine Skull Ring features a beautiful snake coiled around the skull, baring its fangs. This piece combines a rough-and-tough visual style with the complex symbolism of death and immortality. If one is looking for a simpler accessory, the Skull and Shield Ring is the way to go. A three-dimensional skull stands out from an articulated cobblestone shield.



Timeless in its simplicity, this skull ring is a modern classic. The Glittering Skull Ring, studded with black Cubic Zirconia, is the perfect choice for anyone who prefers a touch of glitz and glamour.



About The Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection

The Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection elevates gothic and biker jewelry from pre-conceived notions of cheap baubles to high-fashion designer accessories, reflecting modern standards in the jewelry industry. Whether male or female, inspired by glamorous rock stars or a life on the wild side, the Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection has something to suit any lifestyle.



To see the full Belinda Jewelz Skull Collection, visit https://www.belindajewelz.com/products/collections/mens/.