BELLA FIGURA Shines You Brighter: Australian Healthcare Supplier Sponsor Famous Charitable Gala

Brisbane, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/10/2020 --The Australian health care supplier, Bella Figura, is proud to be a Lord Mayor's Charitable Trust Gala Ball Sponsor. The organisation marked its entrance to the charitable scene on Saturday September 14, 2019 during a fundraise for the gala "A Night of Illusion". The wellness company joined businesspeople and other faithful sponsors to take an active interest and improve the wellbeing of the most marginalised and the vulnerable members of the Brisbane community.



Bella Figura is committed to ensuring that individuals are at their best and confident in their physical and personal nature. Operating in Australia, China, and Taiwan, the company is recognised internationally for its world-class research and development capabilities and innovative products. Bella Figura reckons that people of all ages are in pursuit of a better quality of life, longevity and beauty. To this end, they tap into the power of the latest R&D in Australia to develop their wellness products.



The organisation provides its customers with the best of medical research and develops products that help in the fight against issues such as aging, carcinogens, malnutrition, and blemished skin. Products range from health maintenance to general well-being, beauty repair, and body regeneration. With a powerful combination of these products, one can live their best everyday with confidence.



The development of the wellness products relies on innovative science breakthroughs and technology, thereby guaranteeing real results. The company taps into solutions developed by leading educational and medical institutions in Australia, such as Queensland University, Sydney Royal North Shore Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, Bond University, University of Sydney, and the Royal Perth Hospital. Experts from these institutions conduct research which forms the basis of the wellness products developed by Bella Figura. With these experts involved, you can trust that only the best minds are behind the product development process.



"Through the combination of proven medical research, innovation science breakthroughs and technology, they bring world-class products that deliver real results. In the battle against carcinogens, ageing, malnutrition and blemished skin, Bella Figura is the one you want in your arsenal," Style Magazines.



The gala has been in existence for over 50 years and has been at the forefront in raising benevolent funds to support charities within the Brisbane community. Lord Mayor established the trust in the 1960s with the intention of improving the liveability for residents in Brisbane. Notably, every dollar donated to this trust is given to those in need within the community.



The funds raised will go towards helping Brisbane locals suffering from disability, mental health, homelessness, drug addiction, abuse, trauma, and neglect. As a health care supplier, Bella Figura's interest in the gala will inspire a shared end goal of recovering and progressing the lives of young Australians. In the future, the organisation hopes to use advanced biomedical technology to change the world. Its vision is to inspire families and provide them with the chance to benefit from the magical research in Australia. Participation in the gala is central to achieving this objective.



"When the Lord Mayor's Charitable Trust Gala Ball and Bella Figura realised they both shared the same end goal – to recover and progress the lives of Australians – partnering up only made sense. As such, Bella Figura is proud to be a Lord Mayor's Charitable Trust Gala Ball Sponsor."



While many corporations engage in social responsibility efforts for profit, Bella Figura's approach focuses on establishing a sustainable future.



"Bella Figura is dedicated to bringing you the latest breakthroughs in beauty treatments and technologies. Using the power of Australian nature to rewind time. Let Bella Figura help you feel confident in your future."