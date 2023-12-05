Bella Glanville: From the Catwalk to the Red Carpet

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2023 --Bella Glanville has seamlessly navigated between the international modelling scene and the glamorous world of Hollywood, establishing herself as an award-winning actress, accomplished writer, and a strong advocate for empowerment. Her presence on Jamie Demetriou's Netflix series, 'A Whole Lifetime,' being the face of Coca-Cola, and roles in Ted Lasso, Netflix's 'Geek Girl,' and a highly anticipated undisclosed blockbuster underscore her rising prominence.



Bella's journey began on the runways, scouted by Milk Models at age 14. Her debut during London Fashion Week in 2014 marked the start of a successful modelling career, with campaigns for Topshop, performing as the face of Stella McCartney in Paris Fashion Week, and Adidas. Not confined to conventional standards, she became a vocal advocate for self-love and body image, delivering a TED talk titled 'A Model's Guide to Perfection' in 2017.



Bella Glanville's commitment to promoting self-love and challenging industry norms extends beyond her TED talks. In a powerful demonstration of authenticity, she made headlines in 2018 when she fearlessly competed in Miss Universe GB with no makeup. Embracing her natural beauty, Bella shattered conventional beauty standards and sent a resounding message about self-acceptance. Her bold stance resonated not only within the industry but also with audiences worldwide, making her a beacon of empowerment for those navigating the often-unforgiving terrain of the entertainment world. Bella's decision to showcase her raw, unfiltered self on such a public platform further cements her role as a trailblazer, inspiring positive change in an industry often defined by superficial standards.



Her modelling success extended globally, featuring in campaigns for Valentino, Gucci, Selfridges, and Fenty Beauty. Bella also worked in Australia, collaborating with Glam Corner, The Daily Edited, and Marie Claire, gracing the pages of Vogue, Elle, and Tatler.



Despite her modelling achievements, Bella's heart drew her towards the performing arts. Growing up in a musical theatre environment and inspired by her opera-singer parents, she ventured into film in 2017. By 2020, Bella was not only starring in various film projects but also producing her own festival short films, showcasing her creative prowess. Glanville's roots in the entertainment industry delve deep into the world of musical theatre, where her journey began. Trained in the intricacies of the stage and inspired by her parents, who were opera singers, Bella honed her skills in the captivating realm of musicals. Last Christmas, audiences witnessed her prowess when she took on the enchanting role of Jovie in "Elf: The Musical," showcasing not only her acting abilities but also her musical talent.



In an interview, Bella expressed her intrinsic connection to performing, stating, "When you are a performer, you can't not do it. It's in your soul. I had this voice inside me that was always telling me to create, perform, put myself out there in the film industry."



Beyond her on-screen presence, Bella Glanville remains committed to being a voice for self-love and body positivity in the entertainment industry. Her recent short film, 'Push,' co-produced and starring herself, received widespread acclaim, winning awards at the New York Cinematography Awards and the London Film Festival. Bella has also taken on the role of a TV presenter, hosting the 2023 Urban Music Awards.



Bella Glanville is undeniably one to watch in Hollywood, as her diverse talents and impactful presence continue to captivate audiences worldwide. As she prepares for her upcoming projects, including Netflix's 'Geek Girl,' an 'Inside No. 9'-inspired short film 'Hanky Panky,' a Ghostbusters sequel, and a confidential ITV drama, her trajectory in the industry is poised for even greater heights. Adding to her list of accomplishments, Bella is set to embark on an exciting venture in India, where she will host a global network celebrity travel show. This unique series aims to shine a spotlight on up-and-coming stars from around the world, providing a platform for them to share their journeys and experiences.



Glanville's journey from international supermodel to Hollywood luminary, with a robust background in musical theatre, speaks volumes about her versatility and resilience in an ever-evolving industry. Her trailblazing efforts in promoting self-love, coupled with impactful roles in film and television, mark her as a transformative figure. Undoubtedly, with her magnetic presence, commitment to empowerment, and global ventures on the horizon, Bella Glanville is undeniably one to watch in Hollywood and beyond. Her journey is not just a testament to her talent but a beacon of inspiration for aspiring stars and a refreshing force in an industry undergoing positive change. Keep an eye on Bella Glanville, a rising star who is set to illuminate screens and hearts worldwide.