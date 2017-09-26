Bellacie Cosmetics Launches with Invitation to Be a Lip Model and a Freebie Valued at $750

Brisbane, Queensland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --And why shouldn't a selfie be the only thing that stands between a winner and nearly a thousand dollars worth of free lipstick? So says, Bellacie Cosmetics. They're the new kid on the cosmetic block that's changing things up by taking their marketing to their followers, literally. They're celebrating their launch with a pre-launch. How so? Bellacie Cosmetics has invited their followers to enter to win a chance to be the company's first lip model. And when they do, they're also entered to win $750 worth of affordable yet luxurious, cruelty-free lipsticks. Pre-pucker, anyone?



So, it's really simple. Cosmetic lovers simply submit a selfie on Instagram or Facebook with the tags @bellaciecosmetics and #bellaciecosmetics and they're entered to win. Optionally, they can also enter the contest by liking the company's Facebook fan page or, following their Twitter account, or subscribing to their YouTube channel. There they will find the latest promo and announcement videos. If they only want to visit these social media accounts, that's okay too. While they're there, they can answer the simple question, "What's your favorite color?" from their liquid lipstick product line. To maximize the potential to win the prize, they can also refer friends with their special referral link on social media. Pre-ordering to get extra entries, or joining the company's VIP Club via email all works too.



Jeff Cheng, CMO of Bellacie Cosmetics said of the once in a lifetime opportunity, "We've made it pretty simple for people to join us in this fun approach to a pre-launch. They can upload and submit a photo every 24 hours during the period of the campaign to gain multiple extra entries in the drawing. It's engaging and a great chance to get your smile on a worldwide stage."



Bellacie Cosmetics' Liquid Velvet Lipstick line is lightweight, and long-wear with a high pigment that dries to a matte finish. Every color, regardless of how deep the shade, is formulated not to feather. The matte lipstick retails for $25.00.



Vinyl Lip Lacquer is all about more coverage and shine. Luxury lipgloss at an affordable price point, it too retails for $25.00. With a long-wear lip-hybrid formula, the lipstick has a high-impact shine. Dually, the lacquer has pigments that stain the lips and allow for a non-drying "stay put" finish that's fade proof.



For more information visit https://www.bellaciecosmetics.com. To enter to win visit https://www.bellaciecosmetics.com/lipmodelcontest.



About Bellacie Cosmetics

Founded in June of 2017, Bellacie Cosmetics provides consumers with a wide selection of affordable makeup products. The luxurious makeup brand offers items manufactured in Canada that are suitable for all skin types. Affordable cosmetics include lipsticks, blushes, brushes, eye shadows, eyebrow pencils and more coming soon.



