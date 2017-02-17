Belldini Plus Size Clothing Line Making Women of All Sizes Shine

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2017 --Belldini offers plus size clothing in a variety of styles. Some of these styles include cardigans, sweaters, blouses, and leggings. Their plus size clothing tops are all made to be fashion forward and to flatter all sizes. Belldini styles are made to help women look and feel their best. The metallic details on their tops are just one of the many small accents that make Belldini clothing stand out from the rest.



Plus size clothing styles designed by Belldini are well made, flattering, and stylish. Contemporary fashions influence Belldini styles, as seen in their plus size clothing tops. Grommets, ruffles, and patterns keep Belldini plus size clothing looking fresh and never dull. All women striving to be fashion forward will be able to find trendy pieces at Belldini.



Women of all sizes can appreciate Belldini styles. Their plus size clothing is tailored for women who want to feel confident and inspiring. Belldini plus size clothing flatters every figure, from standard to plus. Their small details make a big difference, and make each piece sparkle. Belldini styles are sure to make every woman feel confident and shine.



About Belldini

Belldini plus size clothing is made to assist women in feeling confident in their fashions and style. They also offer standard sizes to ensure that every woman can wear a beautiful Belldini piece. Their women's clothing is made to the highest quality. Fashions by Belldini are always designed with all women in mind.



To view more of Belldini's plus size clothing, visit their website at www.belldini.com.