Belldini Unveils New Fashion Website

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2017 --Belldini has made a name in the fashion industry by designing clothing for women of all sizes. Their new website showcases the high-quality fashion they are known for. With classic Belldini red accents and striking fashion photography, the Belldini website redesign will surely catch the eye of any shopper.



Every woman will find their style on the new Belldini website with sizes ranging from small to plus. Belldini sells all the must-haves in women's fashion from tanks and cardigans to leggings with rhinestone detailing. Rhinestone zippers on classic twinsets have always remained a Belldini staple. Each style is specially designed to make every woman feel confident.



The new Belldini website puts style at the forefront. Belldini customers are able to shop tops, leggings, plus size, and Belldini classics. Their pullovers and cardigans are high-quality and comfortable for women sizes small to plus. Rhinestones, grommets, and sparkle decorate the Belldini clothing to make women shine.



About Belldini

Belldini is a family-run fashion company that continues to be a leader in the fashion world. Since 1980, Belldini has been an influence in the fashion industry by being featured at many awards shows and numerous department stores. Sparkling accents are Belldini's classic design staple. Every Belldini item is designed to make women shine.



To learn more about Belldini, visit www.belldini.com.