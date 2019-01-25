Bellissima Capelli Organic Salon Partners with BizIQ

Branford, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/25/2019 --Bellissima Capelli Organic Salon, a hair salon in Branford, CT that specializes in organic hair care methods and products, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing company in Phoenix, Arizona that specializes in providing its services to small business owners across North America.



This new collaboration with BizIQ will provide Bellissima Capelli Organic Salon with a variety of ways to connect with new audiences in its area. BizIQ employs intensive search engine optimization (SEO) strategies in its web marketing efforts that can help people find information about natural hair products in Branford, CT. BizIQ has also developed a brand-new website for the salon, as well as an in-depth content marketing campaign that features two blog posts each month and better overall communication with potential clients throughout the area.



The new website BizIQ created for Bellissima Capelli Organic Salon offers relevant, timely and informative content that covers a variety of topics related to hair care in Branford, CT. All content on the website is written by copywriting professionals. The site also provides multiple channels through which people can quickly contact Bellissima Capelli Organic Salon to learn more about hair care and professional makeup in Branford, CT.



"We are excited to be working with BizIQ to upgrade our online presence," said Paul Rapisarda, owner of Bellissima Capelli Organic Salon. "This is a big step forward for our digital marketing and for our ability to communicate with current and future clients. We look forward to working with BizIQ and continually improving our web marketing strategies."



Founded in 2018, Bellissima Capelli Organic Salon uses the very best products in organic hair care to provide all of its clients with the best possible hair results. For more information about the company and about the organic products it uses, visit https://bellissimacapelliorganicsalon.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.