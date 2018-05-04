Belmont Hills Golf Club Offers Unique Take on Golfing in Bermuda

Paget, Bermuda -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --The Belmont Hills Golf Club in Warwick, Bermuda is giving golfers a new take on island golfing – one that's making amateurs and professionals alike take notice. So what makes Belmont Hills different from every other golf course in Bermuda (the island that has a higher density of golf courses than any other place in the world)? The difference is by design, a concept penned by one of the most renowned golf course architects in history.



First, a few golf course stats. Belmont Hills is a par 70 of 6,100 yards featuring multi-tiered greens, narrow fairways, and strategic bunkers. In fact, it's the hazards that make Belmont Hills unique among Bermudian golf courses. Unlike other courses on the island, Belmont Hills features numerous water hazards, including a large lake located between holes 2,6,7, and 8. Although it's considered an island paradise, water hazards seem to be in short supply on Bermuda, yet Belmont Hills has them in spades.



In addition to its unusual scheme of hazards and bunkers, Belmont Hills also takes a more technical approach to golfing than other courses, with its slender fairways and relatively small greens giving golfers of all skill levels a refreshing challenge. In the past, players have commented not only on the gorgeous views they see when walking the course, but on how it provided a fun measure of difficulty that pushed them to improve their game. In order to keep your score down at Belmont Hills, you'll have to play for accuracy and ball placement rather than distance. A solid strategy is paramount to having a good day here.



Originally designed in 1924 by renowned golf course architect Devereux Emmet, the course was given an update in 2002 by Algie M. Pulley, who decided to bring a bit of technicality and local flavor to Belmont Hills. It was in this spirit that he included the more challenging features and some unique touches like Bermuda's only double green, which pushes the boundaries of green size with its 14,000 square foot expanse. He also made sure to incorporate local plants and trees, which are placed in such a way as to accentuate the fairways, making golfers sometimes forget they're on a golf course. Pulley also decided to bring in some aquatic features as a way of breaking up the usual monotony of the vast, grassy tracts you'd normally see, instead opting to make the water a prominent feature. In fact, holes 17 and 18 are considered some of the finest finishing holes in the golf world, offering splendid views of Hamilton Harbor and the Great Sound.



Membership at Belmont Hills is included for residents of the Newstead Belmont Hills Golf Resort and Spa, although the course can accommodate other parties as well. If you're interested in teeing off at this magnificent Bermuda golf course, you can contact their offices by calling (441) 236-6400 or by filling out their online contact form to schedule a tour, reserve a tee time, or talk to them about membership options.



