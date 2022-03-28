Beltempo Insurance Agency, LLC Offers Dwelling Fire Insurance in Alliance and Boardman, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2022 --Traditional home insurance covers everything other than a few perils, including fire, hail, lightning, falling objects, vandalism, and others. A dwelling fire insurance policy covers these specific perils. Property owners must have this policy to protect their homes or buildings.



While it does not provide coverage for contents, it adequately covers the structure itself. Usually, dwelling fire insurance is sought to protect a rental home where landlords are not worried about the contents but the structure and appliances.



An unoccupied building after a recent sale or relocation might be better covered with dwelling fire insurance in Alliance and Boardman, Ohio. Depending on the requirements, the policies can be customized. It is to be noted that dwelling fire insurance is not enough for the specific needs and risks. Additional insurance might be required to cover certain events, such as flood insurance.



Beltempo Insurance Agency, LLC can help clients understand what is required. The insurance agents will be able to tell clients the perils that dwelling coverage encompasses. They will also be able to determine the types of insurance and add-ons for any situation.



Founded in 1977, Beltempo Insurance Agency, LLC provides insurance needs for Salem, Ohio, and its surrounding areas. The staff and agents are trained professionals who are ready to assist clients at every step. On top of that, they value the investment of the customers.



Many landlords wonder that dwelling fire insurance is only limited to fire and smoke damage. That's not the case, though. It covers perils specified in the typical home insurance policy. While a homeowner insurance policy generally covers everything with few exceptions, a dwelling fire policy covers the risks that homeowner insurance policy addresses.



Beltempo Insurance Agency, LLC helps clients find the right policy with a rich network of multiple carriers. Apart from dwelling fire insurance, the company specializes in boat insurance in Alliance and Boardman, Ohio.



About Beltempo Insurance Agency, LLC

Beltempo Insurance Agency, LLC has been a leading local insurance company for 40 years. As a family-owned and operated business, the company maintains strong relations with different carriers. Meet the staff for distinct insurance requirements.