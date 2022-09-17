Beltempo Insurance Is a Great Place to Look for Rental Insurance in Boardman and Lisbon, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2022 --Beltempo Insurance is a well-established insurance agency. They offer business, home, rental, car, and even SR22 insurance in Boardman and Alliance, Ohio. Beltempo Insurance is a family-owned and operated agency. Beltempo Insurance has maintained steady growth over the years. They have managed to win the trust of the locals with their impeccable service and insurance knowledge.



Investing in rental or landlord insurance coverage is critical for people renting out their houses. All landlords must have insurance coverage geared explicitly towards protecting their rental property. After all, the standard home insurance policy is not often adequate to protect the landlord against risks associated with owning a rental property. A rental property can be quite a significant investment, if excellent coverage protects the asset. Rental insurance coverage not only protects the rental property but also protects the flow of income of the landlord in the event of a loss that offsets the cost of keeping the property operating smoothly. Rental insurance offered by Beltempo Insurance can provide coverage for apartment complex, condo, secondary homes, and vacation properties. This agency provides pretty affordable plans for rental insurance in Boardman and Lisbon, Ohio. Through them, people can also invest in typical homeowners insurance plans, as well as fire dwelling fire insurance policies.



Fire dwelling fire insurance policies are an essential risk management solution that protects the home structure from fire damage. While homeowners insurance is designed to offer protection for the primary residence, dwelling fire insurance is ideal for investment properties and secondary homes.



Get in touch with Beltempo Insurance to get a free quote on long-term and short-term rental insurance. One can give this agency a call at 330 332 5627.



About Beltempo Insurance

Beltempo Insurance is a family-owned and operated insurance agency. They offer insurance plans to families and businesses across Salem, Boardman, Canfield, Alliance, Columbiana, Lisbon, and Surrounding Areas.