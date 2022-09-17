Beltempo Insurance Is a Reliable Provider of SR22 Insurance in Boardman and Alliance, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2022 --Beltempo Insurance was established in 1977. It primarily offers risk management solutions to people across Salem, Ohio, and its surrounding areas. Beltempo Insurance provides car, home, business, and rental insurance in Boardman and Lisbon, Ohio.



Beltempo Insurance is a family-owned and operated agency, and they are quite a customer focused in their approach. Car owners in the state of Ohio need SR-22 insurance. It is a special coverage form that must be filed to prove that the auto insurance coverage acquitted by a person manages to meet the minimum liability coverage required by state law. There are multiple circumstances in which SR-22 insurance shall be required to reinstate a person's driving privileges. If one has been involved in an accident that resulted in injury, damages of more than $400 (not covered by the minimum liability insurance of the state), and/or death, they would need SR-22 insurance. This insurance will also be required by people caught driving without insurance coverage or who were unable to prove insurance coverage to authorities. SR-22 insurance will be needed to reinstate the driving privileges of anyone guilty of a DUI, DWI, or other serious traffic violation.



By filling out the form on behalf of their clients, Beltempo Insurance takes care of SR-22 insurance certifications so that they do not have to be worried about the hassle and burden of paperwork. This agency is a reliable provider of SR22 insurance in Boardman and Alliance, Ohio. The agents of Beltempo Insurance ensure that their clients are not only set up with a policy that covers the minimum state requirements but also have their SR-22 form filed correctly so that they can get back on the road in no time when faced with certain unfortunate situations.



Contact Beltempo Insurance at 330 332 5627.



About Beltempo Insurance

Beltempo Insurance is a family-owned insurance agency that caters to businesses and families. They primarily offer insurance plans to people across Salem, Boardman, Canfield, Alliance, Columbiana, Lisbon, and nearby areas.