Beltempo Insurance Offers Budget-Friendly Rental Insurance in Boardman and Lisbon, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2022 --Beltempo Insurance has been a leading local insurance agency in Salem for around four decades. It is a family-owned and operated agency that offers affordable business, car, and homeowners insurance in Lisbon and Boardman, Ohio. Their years in the industry have made the team well-acquainted with the insurance requirements and concerns of the local families and business owners. Hence, they are in a perfect position to offer tailored insurance coverage based on their specific needs.



Renting out residential properties is quite a common trend, as it allows landlords to enjoy consistent monthly income as rent. While renting a property can indeed be rewarding, there are also certain risks involved in this process. Protecting their financial interest by investing in rental insurance will allow landlords to minimize the risk associated with their property investment. A rental insurance plan covers many common risks, including property damage and liability if a tenant is injured on the property.



Whether someone is renting out a condo, studio, or multi-room apartment, getting it covered by rental insurance is imperative. All landlords need to be proactive about protecting their property against potential risks. A comprehensive rental insurance policy will provide the landlords financial compensation if their property is damaged or destroyed by fire, harsh weather, vandalism, or other covered events. These policies may even offer liability coverage if the tenant gets injured on the property and decides to sue the landlord.



Beltempo Insurance is a highly reliable provider of rental insurance in Boardman and Lisbon, Ohio. Their policies can protect the landlord's flow of income in the event of a loss that offsets the cost of keeping the property operating smoothly. Beltempo Insurance offers rental insurance coverage for apartment complexes, condos, secondary homes, vacation properties, and more.



Get in touch with Beltempo Insurance at 330 332 5627.



About Beltempo Insurance

Beltempo Insurance is an experienced insurance agency that caters to people across Salem, Boardman, Canfield, Alliance, Columbiana, Lisbon, and nearby areas.