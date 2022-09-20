Beltempo Insurance Offers Comprehensive Home Insurance in Canfield and Lisbon, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --Beltempo Insurance offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance in Columbiana and Boardman, Ohio. This agency was established in 1977. Currently, the third generation of the Beltempo family is catering to the insurance needs of the local clients.



A home, no matter whether it is a primary or secondary one, can be a huge investment. Homeowners need to acquire a home insurance policy to protect this investment. Beltempo Insurance offers a wide range of policies from the top home insurance carriers of the country and equips homeowners with valuable information and insights needed to select the best possible coverage option. Most lenders do not offer a loan if a home is not insured, making such plans crucial for many.



A home insurance policy for a primary home should cover physical damages caused to the dwelling from fire, physical damages to other structures on the property, additional living expenses, personal liability protection, medical expenses/legal fees, and more. Beltempo Insurance offers all of these essential coverage options, making them a popular provider of home insurance in Canfield and Lisbon, Ohio.



In addition to typical home insurance plans, Beltempo Insurance also offers rental insurance coverage. Also known as landlord insurance, rental insurance coverage is a form of homeowners insurance that protects rental properties. Not only does it protect the property, but it also protects the flow of income of the landlord in the event of a loss that offsets the cost of keeping their property operating smoothly.



Fire dwelling insurance can be acquired through Beltempo Insurance. This policy is meant to protect the structure itself, or dwelling, from fire damage. While homeowners insurance offers protection for a primary residence, dwelling fire insurance is better for investment properties and second homes.



Get in touch with Beltempo Insurance at 330 332 5627.



About Beltempo Insurance

Beltempo Insurance is an insurance agency that offers risk management solutions to businesses and families across Salem, Boardman, Canfield, Alliance, Columbiana, and Lisbon.