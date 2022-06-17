Beltempo Insurance Offers Comprehensive Motorcycle Insurance in Canfield and Alliance, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2022 --Beltempo Insurance was established in 1977 to provide quality insurance coverage to the people of Salem, Ohio, and its surrounding areas. Currently, the third generation of the Beltempo family is catering to the region. This agency is considered one of the most trusted sources for availing home, car, and small business insurance in Salem and Alliance, Ohio.



Motorcycle insurance is as important as car insurance, if not more. All motorcycle owners must have proper insurance coverage in place. Motorcycle insurance typically covers repairs, replacement expenses, medical bills for anyone injured in an accident, and the cost of fixing any property damaged in an accident.



Paying such expenses out of pocket can be a massive issue. Hence, it will be pretty advantageous if they have the support of insurance to afford the necessary financial responsibilities.



Moreover, several states require motorcyclists to carry insurance. Therefore, riding without it can lead to hefty fines and even the loss of license if one gets pulled over. Beltempo Insurance is among the most dependable provider of motorcycle insurance in Canfield and Alliance, Ohio. They offer motorcycle insurance coverage options, including liability coverage, medical payments, personal injury protection, and collision coverage. In case motorcyclists end up causing damage to another person or their property during a motorcycle accident, liability coverage helps them pay for the resulting costs to cover repairs and other bills. On the other hand, while property liability covers the costs of repairing or replacing property that belongs to third parties, collision and comprehensive coverage help pay for the damage done to the own property of the motorcyclists.



Give Beltempo Insurance a call at 330 332 5627.



About Beltempo Insurance

Beltempo Insurance is a family-owned insurance agency. It majorly offers insurance solutions to people across Salem, Boardman, Canfield, Alliance, Columbiana, Lisbon, and Surrounding Areas.