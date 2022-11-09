Beltempo Insurance Offers Cost-Effective Homeowners Insurance in Lisbon and Boardman, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2022 --Beltempo Insurance is a family-owned and operated insurance agency. They offer comprehensive home, business, car, and rental insurance in Boardman and Lisbon, Ohio. Beltempo Insurance is a dedicated insurance agency that has been part of the insurance industry for four decades. Being an independent agency, they focus on the clients' requirements rather than serving any specific insurance carrier.



Acquiring homeowner insurance is a crucial and necessary aspect of buying a new home. If the homeowner has a mortgage, the lending company may require them to purchase a home insurance policy that at least covers the loan amount while payments remain. Homeowners insurance protects the homeowner financially if their house gets damaged or destroyed by a covered event, like a fire or storm. These policies may even include personal property coverage that provides compensation if the homeowner's furniture, clothing, and other items get damaged or destroyed due to a covered event. Personal liability coverage is another important component of homeowner insurance. It pays medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses incurred by a third party after getting injured at the homeowner's property.



Today, a wide range of homeowners' insurance plans are available in the market. As a leading provider of homeowners insurance in Lisbon and Boardman, Ohio, Beltempo Insurance can competently assist their clients in identifying the ideal insurance coverage, among all the available options. This independent agency has years of experience in offering home insurance plans. Through them, people can cost-effectively invest in home insurance coverage provided by renowned insurance carriers.



Beltempo Insurance even offers specialized fire-dwelling insurance policies. While homeowners insurance provides protection for a primary residence, dwelling fire insurance is perfect for investment properties and secondary homes.



