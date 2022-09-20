Beltempo Insurance Offers Customized Plans for Commercial Insurance in Columbiana and Boardman, Ohio

Salem, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/09/2022 --Beltempo Insurance is a well-established insurance agency. They offer business, car, and home insurance in Canfield and Lisbon, Ohio. Diverse people are engaged in distinguished professions, ventures and businesses. Whether they work as a freelancer, independent contractor, consultant, or have their own business, Beltempo Insurance can help people effectively protect their investments. This company offers a wide range of commercial insurance coverage options to meet the requirements of varying companies. Depending on their clients' trade and unique needs, the agents of Beltempo Insurance help them find the right combination of coverage to keep them safeguarded from all angles.



Beltempo Insurance mainly offers customized small business insurance plans. These policies are crafted to protect a business operation from specific risks so that it can thrive. In some cases, this coverage may come with a deductible, depending on the policy chosen by the small business owner. Business property coverage, general liability coverage, and business interruption coverage are some essential coverage options that small business owners need. Business property coverage protects the building of the business and its contents against perils.



On the other hand, general liability coverage will help pay for an injured party's medical bills and the legal expenses of the business owner if they are found liable for the injury. One expensive lawsuit is enough to shut down a small business, making general liability insurance quite crucial. The third essential coverage, the business interruption coverage, can help a small business to replace lost income caused by unexpected perils. These perils can include fires, natural disasters, and so on. All such coverage options can be availed through Beltempo Insurance, making them a prominent provider of commercial insurance in Columbiana and Boardman, Ohio.



Call Beltempo Insurance at 330 332 5627 for more details.



About Beltempo Insurance

Beltempo Insurance is an insurance agency that caters to people across Alliance, Boardman, Canfield, Columbiana, Lisbon, Salem, and nearby regions.