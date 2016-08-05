Beluga Creative Marketing, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Photography and Videography Products to Make Memories More Special

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2016 --Mary Ann Nicholas is proud to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.MarysCreativeCorner.com. The website offers a wide variety of photography and videography products to make memories more special with a particular focus on the Go Pro digital cameras and accessories, HD camcorders, and software for creating the perfect digital image. Nicholas was inspired by her own experiences creating memories, as her dad is in the final stage of Alzheimer's and she is currently working on a DVD for his memorial service. After realizing that memories are special moments that you can capture forever and the amount of people who love to do scrapbooking and experiment with digital images, Nicholas wanted to help others get the products that they would need to cherish their best memories for a lifetime.



There are many excellent photography and videography products featured within the merchandise of MarysCreativeCorner.com. The website carries items including accessories for GoPro such as chest belts and carry bags; camera lenses and accessories such as lenses for the iPhone and filter lenses; digital cameras such as full HD sports action cameras and waterproof cameras; photo studio equipment including photography backdrops; and more. In the future, Nicholas plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website to include software products for creating the best digital image as well as scrapbooking products like vintage paper and other handy items as she comes across them.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Nicholas regarding each and every transaction made on MarysCreativeCorner.com. She wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on her website by providing them with a rich selection of products that is based on her own firsthand experience with capturing memories and the items that help her best do so. The website encompasses the whole spectrum of what you can do to make memories special for yourself and those who are close to you. Nicholas emphasizes that she wants people to find what they are looking for on the site at a reasonable price. She works hard to make the website a one-stop shop so customers can find all of their memory-making essentials there.



To complement the main website, Nicholas is also launching a blog located at http://www.CreativeCornerBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to photography and videography in general such as finding the best backdrops for photo shoots, the benefits of a photo reflector, and using a professional selfie stick to capture all the dimensions of your personality. Nicholas hopes to give valuable tips and information on finding the best products and accessories to capture life's adventures.



