BelugaCDN Becomes the World's First Fully-Featured IPv6 Content Delivery Network

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --BelugaCDN.com, a provider of high-performance Content Delivery Network (CDN) services, today becomes the first fully-featured IPv6 Content Delivery Network. The CDN service features a dual stack IPv4 + IPv6 network for both small and large objects, allowing customers to reach more users, especially those on mobile devices, quickly and efficiently.



The development of IPv6 for Content Delivery is critical because, according to Cisco, a worldwide leader in telecommunications equipment, Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America have already exhausted their IPv4 allotments, and Africa is expected to exhaust its allotment by 2018.



IPv6 currently accounts for nearly 14% of total Internet traffic, and that number is expected to grow to over 34% by 2020. Furthermore, 90 percent of smartphones and tablets will be IPv6-capable by 2020, up from 60 percent in 2015.



Customers using BelugaCDN's service will be one step ahead of those using CDN providers who only support the IPv4 protocol by improving their website or application's performance for IPv6-capable desktop and mobile devices, and becoming early adopters of technology that is driving the future of the Internet.



Other BelugaCDN.com features include full SSL/TLS capability, including HTTP/2, OSCP Stapling, ALPN/NPN, Dynamic record sizing, and Perfect forward secrecy — security features only a handful of CDN providers support, most of whom are large enterprises or publicly traded companies.



Moreover, BelugaCDN.com offers real-time CDN traffic analytics inside its intuitive UI, providing customers valuable insight into their CDN traffic, as well as advanced protocol support for HD video streaming, including pseudo-streaming with mp4 / h.264 scrubbing, byte range requests, and full Apple HLS and MPEG-DASH support.



"Our mission is to create the world's most affordable, easy-to-use Content Delivery Network," said Dmitry Shklovsky, Director, BelugaCDN. "By empowering developers and everyday users with features previously reserved for only the Enterprise sector, we will help make the web better, faster, and much more enjoyable for everyone."



New users can sign up for an account by visiting http://www.BelugaCDN.com and receive 10 gigabytes (GB) per month of absolutely free CDN bandwidth, forever. The service offered in a Pay-As-You-Go billing model at $0.01/GB, with usage billed at the end of each calendar month, meaning there are no annual commitments or monthly minimums.



With the Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) industry, which includes CDN and Cloud hosting services, expected to become a 56 billion dollar industry, and Content Delivery Networks expected to carry nearly three-fourths of all Internet video traffic by 2020, BelugaCDN is positioned to quickly become a leader in the Content Delivery Network space, and beyond.



About BelugaCDN

BelugaCDN is a high-performance content delivery network. At its core, it consists of a tight group of developers and network engineers with over 15 years experience in the ISP field. With 28 Points of Presence (POPs) throughout the world, and 9 SuperPOPs in USA+EU (New York/Jersey, Miami, Dallas, San Jose, Seattle, Chicago, London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt), BelugaCDN excels in global content delivery by utilizing the latest technology and a private high-speed global network, yielding its customers the best service guaranteed.



For more information visit, https://www.BelugaCDN.com.



Contact:

Dmitry Shklovsky

d.shklovsky@belugacdn.com

844-325-1312