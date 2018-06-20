bemarketing Grows Creative Team, Naming Scott Toth as Creative Director

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2018 --beMarketing is proud to announce and welcome Scott Toth, as creative director in the firm's Greater Philadelphia Office, further enhancing its team of creative digital innovators. As creative director, Scott will oversee our team of designers and developers by coordinating the creation, presentation and ultimately the development of creative projects for clients. With over 20 years in creative development, Scott brings extensive experience in all facets of design and the overall creative process.



"Adding Scott to the creative team gives beMarketing a great advantage. His creative background and mindset will allow our team to take clients' creative projects to the next level."



Prior to joining beMarketing, Scott served in various creative leadership roles reaching both company and client goals by producing high-level concepts for product packaging, corporate identities, brochures, websites, multimedia presentations and promotional material. A graduate of the Art Institute of Philadelphia, Scott has worked with a diverse group of clients, including Colgate, Campbell's Soup, Ursinus College, Philadelphia 76ers, among many others.



"I'm thrilled to join beMarketing and work with such a talented team and help build upon their success."



Please join us in welcoming Scott Toth to the beMarketing team!



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. We provide a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients.



beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through our integrated marketing solutions. We work across various industry verticals including one of the #1 coffee franchises on a regional level, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN, and an automotive group with 6 stores and 5 brands.