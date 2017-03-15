beMarketing Hires Tiffany Ellis as New Vice President of Client Services

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2017 --beMarketing is pleased to announce and welcome Tiffany Ellis, as Vice President of Client Services in the firm's Greater Philadelphia Office. She reports to Brandon Rost, Owner & CEO. With over 10 years of experience, Tiffany will be overseeing operations including the firm's client services, search marketing, and creative divisions, as well as assisting in strategic growth initiatives for beMarketing.



"Tiffany brings a dynamic background to this role with her strong winning attitude and warm personality that will complement and enhance beMarketing as we continue to provide top-notch, innovative services to the marketplace.," said Brandon Rost, CEO, beMarketing. "Her background is perfectly matched to the strategic imperative we have as an office to grow the beMarketing brand with all things related to providing exceptional client management, design and growth strategies."



Prior to joining beMarketing, Tiffany served as the Director of Client Services for a Pennsylvania based media agency for almost three years. During her tenure, she worked on strategic partnerships with local, national and international companies to develop impactful and relevant marketing and advertising campaigns. Tiffany holds a BS from Lock Haven University and a M.Ed. from Millersville University.



"beMarketing is a forward-thinking agency that I have always respected and admired, including partnerships that Brandon has fostered since day one. Joining a team that is continuing to grow and make a foot print in the market is exciting. Most noteable, beMarketing was recognized this past year with receiving the award for 37th fastest growing company in 2016 by the Philadelphia 100. Early goals of mine include: strengthening the beMarketing culture, consistently improving relationships between beMarketing and our clients, and helping to lead the continued growth for this advertising agency."



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. We provide a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients.



beMarketing currently works with over 100 clients on assisting them, and building their presence through our integrated marketing solutions. We work across various industry verticals including one of the #1 coffee franchises on a regional level, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN, and a car dealer that has 650 dealerships across the country.