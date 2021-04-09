beMarketing Launches Contest to Help Small Businesses Rebound from Pandemic

Trooper, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2021 --As one of the fastest-growing Advertising Agencies in Philadelphia, beMarketing is looking to assist local small businesses by offering their expertise in website development to five deserving businesses who have struggled during the pandemic. To help these businesses rebound, beMarketing will assist these five local businesses with redesigning and redeveloping their websites.



"This past year has been challenging for everyone on a personal and professional level," said President and CEO of beMarketing Brandon Rost. "We have been fortunate enough to adjust ourselves and we wanted to do our part in giving back to our fellow businesses to support them by doing what we do best!"



Small businesses were hit especially hard during the pandemic. beMarketing is asking small businesses interested in submitting a nomination to share their story about how the pandemic has impacted their business over the past year. They will then select 5 winners who will receive a new website, enabling them to showcase their expertise to potential customers.



About beMarketing

Since 2010, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions.



For more information, visit https://bemarketing.com/



Media Contact:

Contact: Rebecca Goodman

Email: rgoodman@bemarketingsolutions.com

Phone: 215.920.0770