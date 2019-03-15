Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2019 --beMarketing, a full-service marketing agency specializing in web design and development, integrated marketing communications and brand identity design and development, has been recognized as one of the Top Digital Marketing Agencies by DesignRush.



beMarketing is an industry leader in marketing insights, business growth strategies and assisting brands seeking to take their marketing strategy to the next level. As a team of digital innovators who work hand in hand with businesses of all sizes, beMarketing enables companies to be branded across all platforms – whether it be by the click of a mouse or the lasting impression a brand leaves on anyone who comes in contact with it.



"This is a tremendous accomplishment. To be named #3 in the country...wow. A huge tribute to the culture and team we have at beMarketing!" said Brandon Rost, President and CEO of beMarketing.



In addition to this recognition as a Top Digital Agency, beMarketing also won the CEO Reports 2018 Velocity50 Award, which recognized the region's fastest growing companies and rewards their determination, dedication and drive to provide the best possible service for their clients.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. This includes one of the #1 jewelry dealers in the region, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN, and an automotive group with 6 stores and 5 brands.



Read more about beMarketing here: https://bemarketing.com/



About Design Rush

DesignRush.com is B2B marketplace connecting brands with agencies. DesignRush features the top agencies around the world, including the best Digital Marketing Companies, Digital Agencies, Logo Design, Branding, Website Design, and more.