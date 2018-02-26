beMarketing Named Agency of Record for Marketing by GN Diamonds

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2018 --beMarketing is excited to announce that it has been named agency of record across multiple marketing service disciplines by GN Diamond, a global leader in the diamond and jeweler industry. beMarketing will lead advertising campaigns, digital and social media advertising, experiential marketing and design strategies for GN Diamond across the United States.



"The team at beMarketing is unwavering in its commitment to new, cutting-edge ideas. Their capabilities in the advertising and digital media space make them uniquely equipped to bring innovative, integrated solutions to what we're trying to achieve," said Asaf Herskovitz, co-owner of GN Diamond. "We're looking forward to our partnership with them to expand upon our market share and drive awareness to jewelers across the country of being a leading provider of wholesale inventory and training solutions that help drive our customers' businesses forward."



beMarketing continues to deepen its capabilities and expand across the broader marketing services industry (https://bemarketing.com/services/). Over the past year, the firm has been named digital and social agency of record as well as advertising agency of record for major clients.



"GN Diamond has an incredible story and service offering for its clients from gorgeous jewelry and high-quality timepieces to one of the largest wholesale diamond inventories in the country and the proprietor of the Bright Crystal Diamond line," said Brandon Rost, president of beMarketing. "We look forward to partnering with GN Diamond as we draw upon our diverse team of marketing specialists to build creative campaigns and promote these powerful brands."



GN Diamond has been in business for over 35 years with offices in Israel and Philadelphia. They are a direct cutter and manufacturer of diamonds and fine diamond jewelry. Additionally, GN Diamond provides its clients a large inventory of loose diamonds and views all finished jewelry. They also assist with marketing ideas and traffic building techniques.



About GN Diamond

GN Diamond has state-of-the-art equipment in their 8,000 sq. foot Philadelphia headquarters with experienced jewelers and gemologists on hand, working to create unique designs and ensure that their customers' requests are completed in a timely fashion.



Their signature cut, known as the "Forever After," competes with top brands around the world. GN Diamond also has the most competitive prices for loose diamonds in the industry. GN Diamond has been cutting their own rough in Russia and Israel for over 50 years. In addition to their certified diamonds, they carry over $10 million in parcel diamonds.



For more information, please visit https://www.gndiamond.com/



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. We provide a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients.



beMarketing currently works with clients on assisting them build their presence through our integrated marketing solutions. We work across various industry verticals including one of the #1 coffee franchisees on a regional level, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN and a car dealer that has 650 dealerships across the country.



For more information, please visit https://bemarketing.com/