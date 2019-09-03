beMarketing Named One of Philadelphia's Fastest Growing Companies for Four Consecutive Years

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2019 --beMarketing has been selected as an Entrepreneurs' Forum's 2019 Philadelphia 100® Winner for the fourth year in a row! This awards program honors the 100 fastest growing privately-held companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region.



As a winner, beMarketing was evaluated and audited by Wipfli CPAs and Consultants. The integrity of the process and the resulting list makes the Philadelphia 100® one of the most sought-after awards in the region. beMarketing is honored to have made the list and cannot wait to see where it ranks among the best. In addition to being honored at the awards ceremony, beMarketing will also be profiled in a special section of the Sunday Inquirer which will reach over 1 million readers.



"For a team that works so hard for our clients, it's exciting to see beMarketing be named a Philly Top 100 for a fourth consecutive year. Our team continues to drive our core values which differentiates beMarketing from our competition and it's being shown by our client growth. I'm excited to see the agency on the Philly Top 100 and hope to see it for another four years to come! "- Brandon Rost, President and CEO of beMarketing.



beMarketing was first established in 2008 as a social media marketing company and quickly rose to become a local leader in the social media realm. In 2011, the company expanded their range of services by creating and managing websites as request came pouring in. Currently, beMarketing has evolved into a full-service marketing agency that prides itself on delivering "Best Practice" advantages to ensure "Go To Market" success.



beMarketing has been recognized for their growth and success on the local and national level. In recent months, beMarketing was recognized by Inc. Magazine on its annual lnc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in the nation. In addition, this year, beMarketing received recognition from DesignRush, Muse Creative Awards and was named one of Philadelphia's fastest-growing companies by the Philadelphia Business Journal.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. This includes one of the #1 jewelry dealers in the region, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN, and an automotive group with 6 stores and 5 brands. For more information, visit https://bemarketing.com/