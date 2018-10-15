beMarketing Named One of Philly's Fastest Growing Companies for a Third Straight Year

Blue Bell, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2018 --The Philadelphia Inquirer announced beMarketing has been named one of Philadelphia's fastest growing, privately held entrepreneurial companies in the Greater Philadelphia Region for the third year in a row. The Philadelphia 100 has been the hallmark of entrepreneurial achievement in the region for the past 30 years.



beMarketing was first established in 2008 as a social media marketing company and quickly rose to become a local leader in the social media realm. In 2011, the company expanded their range of services by creating and managing websites as request came pouring in. Currently, beMarketing has evolved into a full-service marketing agency that prides itself on delivering "Best Practice" advantages to ensure "Go To Market" success.



"It's an exciting feeling to have been named to the Philly Top 100 for a third year in a row," said Brandon Rost, President and CEO of beMarketing. "The focus and drive of our team's efforts for client success is contagious and has helped us to continuing growing. Each year we've had the opportunity to meet tremendous award-winning companies and are honored to share in their company again this year."



This is not the first award that beMarketing has received. In recent months, beMarketing won CEO Reports 2018 Velocity50 Award, which recognized the region's fastest growing companies and rewards their determination, dedication, and drive to provide the best possible service for their clients.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. This includes one of the #1 jewelry dealers in the region, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN, and an automotive group with 6 stores and 5 brands.



